Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) PT Lowered to $16.00

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.86.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ PTVE opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.32. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $15.84.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pactiv Evergreen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is presently -86.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 186.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 111,150.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 115,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the period. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.