Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Holdings Raised by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,596 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1,784.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,895,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,071 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $46,542,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 285.6% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,447,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,495 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $103,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,733,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,944,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at $35,133,328.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,377,179 shares of company stock valued at $240,083,913 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.32.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $28.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.56. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $29.83.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

