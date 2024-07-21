Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Position Decreased by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP cut its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,571 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 86,798 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $40,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,793 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.59.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $7.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $330.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,227,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,945. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $319.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.96. The company has a market cap of $107.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.17 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $99,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,391 shares of company stock valued at $136,147,317 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

