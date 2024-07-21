PARSIQ (PRQ) Market Capitalization Tops $20.66 Million

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One PARSIQ token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0794 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $20.66 million and $1.91 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ launched on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,256,872 tokens. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

