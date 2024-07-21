Pax Dollar Market Capitalization Hits $117.34 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $117.34 million and approximately $789,298.38 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001141 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 117,399,806 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

