Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,666 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 343,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,887,000 after purchasing an additional 152,818 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 366.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 16,391 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $1,229,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $1,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $11,901,732.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 437,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,287,448.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,869 shares of company stock valued at $15,870,933. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company's stock.

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.46.

Paychex stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.68. 1,822,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,770. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.65. The firm has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.27 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.94%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

