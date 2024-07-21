PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 315.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,166 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.82.

PayPal Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.33. 9,352,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,974,626. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.52 and its 200-day moving average is $62.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $76.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.