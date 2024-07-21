Pengana International Equities Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:PIA)

Pengana International Equities Limited (ASX:PIA – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, July 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.
In other news, insider Russel Pillemer acquired 64,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.13 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of A$72,562.70 ($49,028.85). Insiders bought a total of 69,643 shares of company stock valued at $78,791 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
