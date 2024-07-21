Pengana International Equities Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:PIA)

Pengana International Equities Limited (ASX:PIA – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, July 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

Pengana International Equities Stock Performance

Get Pengana International Equities alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Russel Pillemer acquired 64,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.13 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of A$72,562.70 ($49,028.85). Insiders bought a total of 69,643 shares of company stock valued at $78,791 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Pengana International Equities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Pengana International Equities Limited is a closed-ended equity fund launched by Pengana Investment Management Limited. The fund is managed by Harding Loevner LP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Pengana International Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pengana International Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.