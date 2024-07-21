Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Peyto Exploration & Development’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$332.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$358.90 million. Peyto Exploration & Development had a net margin of 34.53% and a return on equity of 12.13%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.55.

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

PEY stock opened at C$14.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of C$11.09 and a 12-month high of C$15.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.45.

Peyto Exploration & Development Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total transaction of C$472,719.00. In other news, Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total transaction of C$472,719.00. Also, Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 48,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.71, for a total transaction of C$767,700.57. In the last three months, insiders purchased 36,570 shares of company stock valued at $551,795 and sold 198,019 shares valued at $3,021,082. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

