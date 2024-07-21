Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Buys New Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 286 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in United Rentals by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $9.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $718.64. 493,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,543. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $660.15 and its 200-day moving average is $655.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $387.01 and a one year high of $759.98.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $796.00 to $785.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $637.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

