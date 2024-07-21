Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) PT Raised to $113.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $93.00 to $113.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PNFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $93.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.07. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $97.49.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $428.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.27 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

In related news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $5,829,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,039,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $5,829,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,039,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $9,339,778.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 153,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,404,144.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.5% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 171,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.3% in the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 350,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,305,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

