Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires New Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of A. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,904,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,246,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,841,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,219 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 262.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,292,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,768 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 2,116,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,307,000 after acquiring an additional 467,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,186,000.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE A traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,731,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,323. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $155.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.49.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.06.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

