Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,323 FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 148,647 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,760,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000.
FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December Price Performance
BATS YDEC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.83. The stock had a trading volume of 12,842 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.30.
FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December Profile
The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (YDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. QMAR aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. YDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.
