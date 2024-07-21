Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 785 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 785 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $306.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,847. The company has a market capitalization of $74.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $224.69 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.56.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.04%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 price target (up previously from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

In other FedEx news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares in the company, valued at $278,293.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

