Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $452,000 Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WIT. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Wipro by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,908,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 390,947 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Wipro by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,472,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,368,000 after purchasing an additional 553,433 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Wipro by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Wipro by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 42,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Wipro by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WIT traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.09. The stock had a trading volume of 10,919,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WIT shares. Nomura began coverage on Wipro in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura Securities raised Wipro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

