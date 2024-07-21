Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $562,000 Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,743,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,044,719. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.96 and a 200 day moving average of $53.15. The company has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

