Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,119 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,988,549,000 after purchasing an additional 437,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth $1,491,149,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Workday by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,402,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $927,998,000 after acquiring an additional 301,463 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,260,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $624,167,000 after acquiring an additional 114,660 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Workday by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,511,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,338,000 after acquiring an additional 75,903 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.44.

Workday Stock Down 1.3 %

Workday stock traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,787,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,842. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.54. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.01 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The company has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total value of $12,841,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 562,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,877,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $12,841,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 562,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,877,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 524,672 shares of company stock worth $115,938,834 over the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

