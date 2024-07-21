Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 201.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,264 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,896 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 917,625 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,213,000 after acquiring an additional 600,521 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,527,738 shares of company stock worth $953,190,060. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,665,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,789,591. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.96 and a 200 day moving average of $61.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.09.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

