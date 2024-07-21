Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 162 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Trust bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,256,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 16,962 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 707,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,547,000 after acquiring an additional 19,462 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $7,422,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in SBA Communications by 596.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 225,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,113,000 after acquiring an additional 192,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.31.

SBA Communications Stock Down 1.1 %

SBAC stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.00. 768,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,571. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.65. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.65.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

