Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 2,409 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 154.4% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $49.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,776,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,592,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.40. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $49.92.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.10.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

