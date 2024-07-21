Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 796 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $297.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.00.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of EXP stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.92. 228,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,262. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.03 and a 12 month high of $276.61. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $230.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.48). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.34%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Featured Stories

