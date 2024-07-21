Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,214 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in SM Energy by 509.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in SM Energy by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in SM Energy by 665.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in SM Energy by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

SM Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SM traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $46.65. 1,150,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,682,267. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 4.20.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $559.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.21 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

Insider Transactions at SM Energy

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $804,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.