Piper Sandler Boosts EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $47.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on EQT from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EQT from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.67.

EQT Price Performance

EQT stock opened at $35.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.12. EQT has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EQT will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EQT news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of EQT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 936.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Stories

