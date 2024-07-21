PLANET Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (PLANET)

PLANET (PLANET) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One PLANET token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PLANET has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. PLANET has a market cap of $5.66 million and approximately $904,671.86 worth of PLANET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PLANET alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PLANET Token Profile

PLANET’s launch date was May 29th, 2023. PLANET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,010 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000,000 tokens. PLANET’s official Twitter account is @planetrefi. PLANET’s official website is planetrefi.com.

PLANET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLANET (PLANET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PLANET has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,010 with 851,450,035,658.0182 in circulation. The last known price of PLANET is 0.00000658 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,086,114.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://planetrefi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLANET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLANET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PLANET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PLANET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PLANET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.