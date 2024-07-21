Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 29,208 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHT. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,417,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DHT by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of DHT by 4,149.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of DHT by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 619,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 49,657 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

DHT Stock Performance

DHT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,378,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,062. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.34.

DHT Increases Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). DHT had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $106.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DHT in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DHT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

DHT Profile

(Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

