Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 13,791 Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,791 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE RA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.62. 1,006,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,885. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $17.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.81.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.22%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,536.36%.

(Free Report)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.