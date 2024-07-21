PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $87.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.49. PriceSmart has a 1 year low of $61.82 and a 1 year high of $91.28.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PriceSmart will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PriceSmart

In other PriceSmart news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total value of $120,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,508 shares in the company, valued at $7,931,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PriceSmart news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total value of $120,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,508 shares in the company, valued at $7,931,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Kovaleski sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $96,102.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,422 shares of company stock worth $3,497,464 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PriceSmart

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,424,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,671,000 after purchasing an additional 105,405 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 1.1% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,713,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,931,000 after purchasing an additional 30,045 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,631,000 after purchasing an additional 60,673 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 938.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 181,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,286,000 after purchasing an additional 164,449 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

