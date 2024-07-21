Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ) Lowered to “Hold” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

