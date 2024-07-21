Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Outperform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $245.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $210.00.

PGR has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $276.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $222.94.

Progressive Trading Down 2.3 %

PGR opened at $219.35 on Wednesday. Progressive has a 1-year low of $118.75 and a 1-year high of $229.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $128.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.45.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Progressive will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,647 shares of company stock valued at $7,417,765 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,078,831,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,485,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,883 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $188,642,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 4,545.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 705,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,858,000 after purchasing an additional 690,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 548.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 811,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,866,000 after purchasing an additional 686,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

