ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Share Price Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $59.28

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.28 and traded as high as $65.21. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology shares last traded at $65.21, with a volume of 17,865 shares.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.26.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.2648 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIB. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,435,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 132.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 26,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 14,870 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Wealth Management acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

