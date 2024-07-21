pzETH Price Hits $4,152.94 on Top Exchanges (PZETH)

pzETH (PZETH) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last week, pzETH has traded up 4% against the US dollar. pzETH has a market cap of $70.04 million and approximately $134,629.51 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pzETH token can currently be bought for $4,152.94 or 0.06108764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

pzETH Token Profile

pzETH was first traded on June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 30,184 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol. The official website for pzETH is www.renzoprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling pzETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 29,902.53821751. The last known price of pzETH is 4,114.47694129 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $161,151.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

