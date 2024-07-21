Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Increased by Roth Capital

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Silvercorp Metals in a report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Silvercorp Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.75) on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Silvercorp Metals Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SVM opened at $3.73 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.71 million, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.50 million.

Silvercorp Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the first quarter valued at $17,619,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,670,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 199,916 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 367.1% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,167,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 917,700 shares during the period. 22.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silvercorp Metals

(Get Free Report)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.