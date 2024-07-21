Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM) Issued By Roth Capital

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) – Roth Capital lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ASM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.60 price objective (up previously from $1.25) on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of ASM opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 2.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.13.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 5.39%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

