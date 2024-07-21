Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Lowered by Analyst

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the railroad operator will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.94. The consensus estimate for Norfolk Southern’s current full-year earnings is $11.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.68 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.13 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NSC. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $239.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $227.95 on Friday. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $263.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.60.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.25 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $556,797,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,890,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $735,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,135 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,623,690 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,001,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,072 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 600.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,021,312 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $241,421,000 after purchasing an additional 875,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1,956.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 451,226 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $106,661,000 after purchasing an additional 429,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.