Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELVFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Elevance Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $9.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $9.74. The consensus estimate for Elevance Health’s current full-year earnings is $37.26 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Elevance Health’s Q4 2024 earnings at $6.86 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $11.25 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $7.64 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $530.00 price objective (down previously from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.79.

ELV opened at $500.12 on Friday. Elevance Health has a 1 year low of $431.38 and a 1 year high of $555.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $115.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $533.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $515.00.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELVGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 278,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,281,000 after buying an additional 129,364 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,054,000 after purchasing an additional 517,116 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,765,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

