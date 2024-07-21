Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Vermilion Energy Inc. Lowered by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Vermilion Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.63.

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VET opened at C$15.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.73. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$13.30 and a one year high of C$21.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C($1.07). The firm had revenue of C$508.04 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.21% and a negative net margin of 34.11%.

Insider Activity at Vermilion Energy

In related news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk purchased 5,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,245.00. In related news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,245.00. Also, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.37, for a total value of C$491,100.00. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.70%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

