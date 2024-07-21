Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.94.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $121.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.46. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $130.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.69.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.24 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,214,513.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,364,647.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,214,513.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,364,647.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,858 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter worth $29,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 398.1% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Qorvo by 9,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

