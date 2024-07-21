Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Price Performance

OTCMKTS:QNTO opened at $11.50 on Friday. Quaint Oak Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.15.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Company Profile

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides banking products and services in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts for businesses and consumers, and savings accounts.

See Also

