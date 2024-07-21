Record (LON:REC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.22

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.22 ($0.86) and traded as high as GBX 67.01 ($0.87). Record shares last traded at GBX 65.80 ($0.85), with a volume of 77,438 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 66.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 66.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £126.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,316.00 and a beta of 1.09.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a GBX 3.05 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from Record’s previous dividend of $2.15. This represents a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Record’s payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.
Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.
