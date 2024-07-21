Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

RRR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Red Rock Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $40,312,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,847,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,245,497.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 10,409,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,672,000 after acquiring an additional 50,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,136,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,292,000 after purchasing an additional 209,593 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,373,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,582,000 after buying an additional 413,871 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,386,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,951,000 after buying an additional 32,427 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 26.7% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,196,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,706,000 after buying an additional 251,855 shares during the period. 47.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RRR opened at $58.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.02 and a 200-day moving average of $55.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $63.28.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 98.44% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $488.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.72%.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

