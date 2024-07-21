REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Director Sells $30,431.70 in Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth T. Mills sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $30,431.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,641.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

REGENXBIO Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.13.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.10). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 70.72% and a negative net margin of 299.96%. The company had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGNX

Institutional Trading of REGENXBIO

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in REGENXBIO by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 276.8% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in REGENXBIO by 352.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About REGENXBIO

(Get Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.