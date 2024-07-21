Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,883,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 92,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.99% of Reliance worth $2,300,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Reliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Reliance by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RS shares. Citigroup downgraded Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,449,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,212,862.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,421 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,855 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reliance Stock Performance

Shares of RS stock traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $304.12. The company had a trading volume of 284,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,985. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.80. Reliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $237.14 and a 52-week high of $342.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Reliance Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

