Request Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $111.75 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. In the last seven days, Request has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $111.75 million and $968,291.37 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00010614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00009282 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,464.53 or 0.99884582 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001004 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011715 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00072578 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11417038 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $757,506.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.