Research Analysts Set Expectations for Selective Insurance Group, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Selective Insurance Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.66. The consensus estimate for Selective Insurance Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s FY2024 earnings at $6.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.03 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.62 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SIGI. Bank of America reduced their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.60.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $82.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.78. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $109.58.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($2.59). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,165,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $636,065,000 after buying an additional 41,639 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.74%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

