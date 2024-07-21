Reviewing PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC) & Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM)

PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) and Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PodcastOne and Global Mofy Metaverse, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PodcastOne 0 0 3 0 3.00 Global Mofy Metaverse 0 0 0 0 N/A

PodcastOne currently has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 246.72%. Given PodcastOne’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe PodcastOne is more favorable than Global Mofy Metaverse.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PodcastOne $43.30 million 0.75 -$14.73 million N/A N/A Global Mofy Metaverse $26.89 million 0.80 $6.55 million N/A N/A

This table compares PodcastOne and Global Mofy Metaverse’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Global Mofy Metaverse has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PodcastOne.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.9% of PodcastOne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Global Mofy Metaverse shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PodcastOne and Global Mofy Metaverse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PodcastOne -34.02% -108.47% -53.06% Global Mofy Metaverse N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Global Mofy Metaverse beats PodcastOne on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne, Inc. operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform. The company was formerly known as Courtside Group, Inc. and changed its name to PodcastOne, Inc. in September 2023. PodcastOne, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. PodcastOne, Inc. is a subsidiary of LiveOne, Inc.

About Global Mofy Metaverse

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform. The company also grants use right of digital assets for various applications, such as movies, TV series, AR/VR, animation, advertising, and gaming. Global The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

