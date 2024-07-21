Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives $68.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Robert Half

Insider Transactions at Robert Half

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half Trading Down 1.1 %

RHI opened at $65.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.25. Robert Half has a twelve month low of $60.66 and a twelve month high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Robert Half will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

About Robert Half

(Get Free Report

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.