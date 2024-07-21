Rodgers & Associates LTD Has $218,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Rodgers & Associates LTD lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $3.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $402.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,284,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,433. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $393.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.10. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $323.21 and a one year high of $413.86.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

