Rodgers & Associates LTD Sells 3,000 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Rodgers & Associates LTD lessened its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,625,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,492,000 after purchasing an additional 198,236 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,889,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,309,000 after buying an additional 1,257,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,294,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,361,000 after buying an additional 259,796 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,093,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,314,000 after buying an additional 161,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $49,734,000. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLY stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.02. 5,957,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,667,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.99.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $890.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 51.76%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 25,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $185,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $127,001.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,521.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 25,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $185,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,451 shares of company stock worth $378,452 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

