Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Position Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,856,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,261 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $56,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 485.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $28.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,514,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,462. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.46. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 12.52.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $568.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RPRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

View Our Latest Report on RPRX

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.