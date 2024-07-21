Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,644 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of Samsara worth $22,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Samsara by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Samsara by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara Stock Up 1.1 %

IOT traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $35.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,511,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679,653. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of -71.46 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.51 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IOT shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

View Our Latest Report on Samsara

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In related news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $8,013,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $8,013,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 91,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $3,274,481.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,780,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,412,792.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,686,165 shares of company stock worth $58,230,377. Insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Profile

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.